Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,181,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 166.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59,683 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWU opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.