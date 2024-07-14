Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,125,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,997,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,623,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,306,000.

PEY opened at $20.37 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

