Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 686.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 1.5 %

NWN stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $433.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

