Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 116.3 days.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of GNMSF stock opened at $262.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.06. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $241.09 and a 52-week high of $421.26.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $603.22 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 30.74%.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

