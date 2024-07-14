Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00. The stock has a market cap of $6,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.