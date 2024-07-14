GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 109.81%.
GigaMedia Company Profile
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
