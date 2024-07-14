Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.66 and last traded at $70.18. Approximately 717,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,465,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average of $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 194.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,404,161,000 after buying an additional 2,910,147 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,497,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,189,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

