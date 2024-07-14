Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.7 %
GOODO stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Commercial
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.