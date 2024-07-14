Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

GAIN opened at $14.26 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gladstone Investment last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.94 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 97.71% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GAIN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Stories

