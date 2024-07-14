Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Short Interest Down 18.0% in June

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Global X Aging Population ETF Price Performance

Global X Aging Population ETF stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $60.80 million, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39.

Global X Aging Population ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Aging Population ETF

Global X Aging Population ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the first quarter worth $328,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Aging Population ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,908,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

