Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$39.60 and last traded at C$39.60. Approximately 837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.66.

Global X Uranium Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.13.

