Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$39.60 and last traded at C$39.60. Approximately 837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.66.
Global X Uranium Index ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.13.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Uranium Index ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.