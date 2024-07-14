Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Globus Maritime stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.25. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. EWA LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

