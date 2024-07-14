Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.54

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.64. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 7,448 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 0.8 %
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 0.47%.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
