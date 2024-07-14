GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Down 7.7%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 165,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,279,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their price target on GoviEx Uranium from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$48.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

