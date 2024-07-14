Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 2,288 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.10.

Gray Television Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $924.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -266.67%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

