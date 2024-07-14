Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock Holdings Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.00% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 15,941 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 41.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

GSBC stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $664.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.18. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.26 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13 shares in the company, valued at $696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

