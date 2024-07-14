GS Chain (LON:GSC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.70

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), with a volume of 480000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).
GS Chain Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.02.
About GS Chain
GS Chain plc intends to identify opportunities within the technology sector to conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete acquisitions that benefit its short-and long-term strategies. The company was formerly known as International Tech and Fintech plc and changed its name to GS Chain plc in July 2021.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GS Chain
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for GS Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Chain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.