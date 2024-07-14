GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Crocs were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Crocs by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Crocs by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ CROX opened at $139.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $1,136,921.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,750,355.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $1,136,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at $22,750,355.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

