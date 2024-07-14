GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $645,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,698 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 166.7% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Illumina by 86.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN opened at $116.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average is $125.50.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

