GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $656,000 in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2,899.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 378,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 366,266 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,976,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,836,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 160,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 106,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $26.67 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 1.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

