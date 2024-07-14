GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $558,000 Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $207,161,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 471.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,220,000 after purchasing an additional 197,169 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 546,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,531,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 316,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,987,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 330,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,027,000 after buying an additional 111,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,067 shares of company stock valued at $351,567. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $177.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.93. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

