GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $624,000 Investment in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 157,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in ACM Research by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 41,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at $1,843,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 544.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 207,399 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,052,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 590,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,052,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 590,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,363.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 86,090 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,947,355.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,329 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,934 in the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACM Research Stock Up 2.6 %

ACM Research stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.55. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

