GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 61,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

NYSE DNB opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.