GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 61,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance
NYSE DNB opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.
Read Our Latest Report on Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dun & Bradstreet
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.