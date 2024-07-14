GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $76.92 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $78.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

