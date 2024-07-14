GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CNP opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.