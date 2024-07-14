GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 1,830 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,351,000 after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $95,611,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,191 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.07.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,411,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,411,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,721 shares of company stock worth $46,009,001 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $210.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.90. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

