Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $359.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $356.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

