Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 2,101.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,591,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 502,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,930,000 after purchasing an additional 286,897 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Haemonetics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 152,098 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Haemonetics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,268,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $279,454,000 after purchasing an additional 101,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Haemonetics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,643,000 after purchasing an additional 61,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Haemonetics Trading Up 1.2 %

Haemonetics stock opened at $90.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.29. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $65,245.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,621.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $65,245.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,621.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,159.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,116.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,380 shares of company stock worth $2,445,816. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.