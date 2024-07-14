Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.36

Shares of Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.36 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 29.52 ($0.38). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 29.22 ($0.37), with a volume of 3,529,945 shares changing hands.

Hammerson Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.36. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,922.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44.

Insider Transactions at Hammerson

In related news, insider Himanshu Raja bought 1,144 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £331.76 ($424.95). In other news, insider Habib Annous purchased 12,936 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £3,751.44 ($4,805.23). 18.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

