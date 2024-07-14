Head to Head Review: 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) vs. Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) and 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Renault and 5N Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renault 1 1 2 0 2.25 5N Plus 0 0 0 0 N/A

5N Plus has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given 5N Plus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Renault.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.1% of 5N Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of 5N Plus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Renault and 5N Plus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renault $56.68 billion N/A $2.38 billion N/A N/A 5N Plus $242.37 million 1.57 $15.40 million $0.19 22.58

Renault has higher revenue and earnings than 5N Plus.

Volatility and Risk

Renault has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5N Plus has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Renault and 5N Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renault N/A N/A N/A 5N Plus 6.53% 8.41% 3.06%

Summary

5N Plus beats Renault on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments. Its Automotive segment produces, sells, and distributes passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and invests in automotive-sector associates and joint ventures primarily in Nissan. The company's Sale Financing segment offers sale financing, leasing, maintenance, and services contract under the Mobilize Financial Services brand. Its Mobility Services segment provides mobility and energy solutions for electric vehicle users under the Mobilize brand. In addition, it is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Alpine, and Mobilize brands. Further, the company offers used vehicles and spare parts; and engages in business-to-business powertrain activities, and research and advanced engineering activities. Renault SA was founded in 1898 and is based in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, animal feed additives, specialized chemicals, commercial grade metals, alloys, engineered powders, and recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial application markets. 5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

