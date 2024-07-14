Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Up 10%

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares rose 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 129,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 61,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Hemostemix Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.62.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. The company develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, which is a non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia in Canada and the United States.

