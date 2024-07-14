Henderson Group Plc Janus Purchases 166,042 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 166,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $589,449.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,448.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 55,463 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $191,901.98.

On Monday, July 8th, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 47,492 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $164,322.32.

On Friday, July 5th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 28,326 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $97,158.18.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.65.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,893,000 after purchasing an additional 914,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,036,000 after buying an additional 71,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,831,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,456,000 after buying an additional 103,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after buying an additional 419,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,446,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,905,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

