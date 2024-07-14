Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stock Holdings Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,058,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,920 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Herbalife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Herbalife by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Herbalife by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLF. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Herbalife stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. Herbalife’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,522.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Herbalife news, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $25,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,522.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 42,500 shares of company stock worth $418,485. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

