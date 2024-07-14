Hilltop National Bank Acquires Shares of 2,644 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after buying an additional 1,207,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $359.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $356.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.