Hilltop National Bank Buys New Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 619 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $224.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Truist Financial cut their price target on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.