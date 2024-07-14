Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Announces Earnings Results

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 2.71%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HIFS stock opened at $194.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $147.01 and a twelve month high of $229.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.01 and a 200 day moving average of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $417.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIFS. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.