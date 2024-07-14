Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $27.25.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
