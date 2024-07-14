Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $122,412,000. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,238,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 392.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 894,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

