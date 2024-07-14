Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.54

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.54 and traded as high as $25.51. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 1,153,137 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

