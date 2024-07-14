Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Sells 147 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

