Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 983,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 770,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance
Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $141.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $142.54.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on HLI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.
About Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
