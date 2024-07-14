Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 983,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 770,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $141.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $142.54.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

