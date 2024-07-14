Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR) Short Interest Update

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HOUR stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. Hour Loop has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter. Hour Loop had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%.

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces.

