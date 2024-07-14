Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,297 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 429,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,670,000 after acquiring an additional 22,047 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $631,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 38.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $219,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

CVX stock opened at $155.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.08. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

