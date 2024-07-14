ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sees Large Volume Increase

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 178,660 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 97,867 shares.The stock last traded at $132.77 and had previously closed at $131.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICFI shares. William Blair upgraded shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

ICF International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $494.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ICF International news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $198,291.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,785 shares in the company, valued at $640,663.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ICF International news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $198,291.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,785 shares in the company, valued at $640,663.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $405,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,789.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,648,000 after buying an additional 39,709 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 5.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

