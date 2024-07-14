IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Trimmed by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,289,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $492.74 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $500.41 and a 200-day moving average of $522.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.63.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

