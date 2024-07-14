IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Trading 11.7% Higher

Shares of IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Free Report) rose 11.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 41,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

IDW Media Stock Up 11.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.51.

About IDW Media

(Get Free Report)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.