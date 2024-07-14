Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Stock Position Lifted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 186.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.31% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 339,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 254,012 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.7 %

IJAN stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

