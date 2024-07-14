Insider Buying: Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Major Shareholder Purchases 55,463 Shares of Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 55,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $191,901.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,796,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,841.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Henderson Group Plc Janus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 47,492 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $164,322.32.

On Friday, July 5th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 28,326 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 166,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of JHG opened at $35.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $35.65.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.