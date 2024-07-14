Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,560,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,932,000 after purchasing an additional 178,531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,642,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after buying an additional 349,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,454,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after buying an additional 32,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,759.7% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 486,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 459,877 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJO opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.