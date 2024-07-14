Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $23.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1294 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.