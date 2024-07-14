Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 158,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 62,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJS stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

